Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 52 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 3, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 52 Bcf as of September 3, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,923 Bcf as of Friday, September 3, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 52 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 592 Bcf less than last year at this time and 235 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,158 Bcf.

At 2,923 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(09/03/20)		 5-year average
(2016-20)
Region 09/03/21 08/27/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 703 678 25 25 803 -12.5 760 -7.5
Midwest 842 812 30 30 949 -11.3 865 -2.7
Mountain 191 190 1 1 215 -11.2 198 -3.5
Pacific 243 243 0 0 307 -20.8 288 -15.6
South Central 943 948 -5 -5 1,240 -24.0 1,046 -9.8
   Salt 208 214 -6 -6 334 -37.7 253 -17.8
   Nonsalt 735 734 1 1 906 -18.9 792 -7.2
Total 2,923 2,871 52 52   3,515 -16.8 3,158 -7.4
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the South Central, South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week. The Pacific region had no change.

No region is above the five-year average.

 

 

