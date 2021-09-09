Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 52 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 3, 2021
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 52 Bcf as of September 3, 2021.
Working gas in storage was 2,923 Bcf as of Friday, September 3, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 52 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 592 Bcf less than last year at this time and 235 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,158 Bcf.
At 2,923 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(09/03/20)
|5-year average
(2016-20)
|Region
|09/03/21
|08/27/21
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|703
|678
|25
|25
|803
|-12.5
|760
|-7.5
|Midwest
|842
|812
|30
|30
|949
|-11.3
|865
|-2.7
|Mountain
|191
|190
|1
|1
|215
|-11.2
|198
|-3.5
|Pacific
|243
|243
|0
|0
|307
|-20.8
|288
|-15.6
|South Central
|943
|948
|-5
|-5
|1,240
|-24.0
|1,046
|-9.8
|Salt
|208
|214
|-6
|-6
|334
|-37.7
|253
|-17.8
|Nonsalt
|735
|734
|1
|1
|906
|-18.9
|792
|-7.2
|Total
|2,923
|2,871
|52
|52
|3,515
|-16.8
|3,158
|-7.4
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, except for the South Central, South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week. The Pacific region had no change.
No region is above the five-year average.