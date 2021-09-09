Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 52 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 3, 2021

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 52 Bcf as of September 3, 2021.

Working gas in storage was 2,923 Bcf as of Friday, September 3, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 52 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 592 Bcf less than last year at this time and 235 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,158 Bcf.

At 2,923 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states Historical Comparisons Stocks

billion cubic feet (Bcf) Year ago

(09/03/20) 5-year average

(2016-20) Region 09/03/21 08/27/21 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change East 703 678 25 25 803 -12.5 760 -7.5 Midwest 842 812 30 30 949 -11.3 865 -2.7 Mountain 191 190 1 1 215 -11.2 198 -3.5 Pacific 243 243 0 0 307 -20.8 288 -15.6 South Central 943 948 -5 -5 1,240 -24.0 1,046 -9.8 Salt 208 214 -6 -6 334 -37.7 253 -17.8 Nonsalt 735 734 1 1 906 -18.9 792 -7.2 Total 2,923 2,871 52 52 3,515 -16.8 3,158 -7.4 Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, except for the South Central, South Central Salt, experienced a net increase this week. The Pacific region had no change.

No region is above the five-year average.