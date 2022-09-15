4 hours ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 77 Bcf

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 77 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 9, 2022

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 77 Bcf as of September 9, 2022.

Working gas in storage was 2,771 Bcf as of Friday, September 9, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 77 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 223 Bcf less than last year at this time and 354 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,125 Bcf.

At 2,771 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.

 

 

Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
Historical Comparisons
Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)		 Year ago
(9/09/21)		 5-year average
(2017-21)
Region 9/09/22 9/02/22 net change implied flow Bcf % change Bcf % change
East 661 635 26 26 728 -9.2 759 -12.9
Midwest 809 776 33 33 871 -7.1 876 -7.6
Mountain 163 159 4 4 193 -15.5 195 -16.4
Pacific 235 238 -3 -3 240 -2.1 275 -14.5
South Central 904 887 17 17 962 -6.0 1,020 -11.4
   Salt 187 182 5 5 216 -13.4 246 -24.0
   Nonsalt 717 705 12 12 746 -3.9 774 -7.4
Total 2,771 2,694 77 77 2,994 -7.4
 3,125 -11.3
Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.

All regions, experienced net increase, except for the Pacific region which experienced a net decrease.

All regions are below the five-year average.

 

 

