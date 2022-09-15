Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 77 Bcf

Natural Gas Inventories as of September 9, 2022
The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 77 Bcf as of September 9, 2022.
Working gas in storage was 2,771 Bcf as of Friday, September 9, 2022, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 77 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 223 Bcf less than last year at this time and 354 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,125 Bcf.
At 2,771 Bcf, total working gas is within the five-year historical range.
|Working gas in underground storage, Lower 48 states
|Historical Comparisons
|Stocks
billion cubic feet (Bcf)
|Year ago
(9/09/21)
|5-year average
(2017-21)
|Region
|9/09/22
|9/02/22
|net change
|implied flow
|Bcf
|% change
|Bcf
|% change
|East
|661
|635
|26
|26
|728
|-9.2
|759
|-12.9
|Midwest
|809
|776
|33
|33
|871
|-7.1
|876
|-7.6
|Mountain
|163
|159
|4
|4
|193
|-15.5
|195
|-16.4
|Pacific
|235
|238
|-3
|-3
|240
|-2.1
|275
|-14.5
|South Central
|904
|887
|17
|17
|962
|-6.0
|1,020
|-11.4
|Salt
|187
|182
|5
|5
|216
|-13.4
|246
|-24.0
|Nonsalt
|717
|705
|12
|12
|746
|-3.9
|774
|-7.4
|Total
|2,771
|2,694
|77
|77
|2,994
|-7.4
|3,125
|-11.3
|Totals may not equal sum of components because of independent rounding.
All regions, experienced net increase, except for the Pacific region which experienced a net decrease.
All regions are below the five-year average.