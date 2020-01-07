Well Intervention Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report | Evolving Opportunities With Halliburton and Schlumberger in the Well Intervention Services Market | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global well intervention services market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of nearly USD 3 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 119-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Well Intervention Services Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top service providers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.”

The increase in crude oil prices is spurring deepwater oil and gas drilling activities across the globe. This is boosting the growth prospects of well intervention service providers as deepwater oil wells typically require periodic maintenance and repair for their enhanced oil production and extended life. This is contributing to spend growth in the well intervention services market.

The topography of North America is populated by oil and gas reserves which are acting as a major source of investments in the well intervention services market in this region. In Europe, the presence of a substantial number of aging oil wells in the North Sea is increasing the prospects of procurement in the well intervention services market in this region. Buyers usually require well intervention services to successfully extract oil from such oil wells.

The Top Well Intervention Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

According to the forecasts, the increase in energy costs across the globe will substantially increase the operating costs of service providers. To compensate for this, they will increase their service charge which will have an inflationary impact on the overall price structure in the global well intervention services market. However, strategic cost-control initiatives, price forecasting techniques, and adequate technology adoption will aid well intervention service providers to sustain their profit margins. Such service providers will have the liberty to offer service to buyers at competitive rates without hurting their profit margins. On this note, this report has listed the top well intervention service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers’ portfolio are given below:

Schlumberger - Schlumberger is known to leverage computer-aided information management systems in its operations to enable data-driven decisions. The rise in the adoption of computer-aided information management systems for data acquisition and completion of well intervention analysis and design is enabling service providers to improve risk management and plan smarter well intervention procedures.

Halliburton - This service provider prefers engaging in horizontal integration strategies by acquiring and collaborating with its regional and global counterparts to get access to the latest technologies, improve capabilities, and expand its service portfolio. Halliburton acquired downhole cutting technology from UK-based service provider Westeron, which is a leading manufacturer of cutting equipment. This acquisition is expected to enhance this service provider’s technology capabilities, thereby improving its service offerings to buyers.

Baker Hughes- Prior to finalizing the contract with this service provider, it is most prudent of buyers to ensure the provision of integrated well intervention services such as drilling, evaluation, completions, production, intervention, and abandonment services. Procuring all these services from a single service provider saves buyers cost in terms of contract management while achieving targets in terms of quantity of oil produced in time.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Well intervention services market spend segmentation by region

Well intervention services supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for well intervention service providers

Well intervention service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the well intervention services market

Well intervention services pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the well intervention services market

