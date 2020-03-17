Well Testing Services Market 2019-2023 | Rising Global Demand for Energy to Boost Growth | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the well testing services market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.49 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request the latest free sample report pf 2020-2024
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the rising global demand for energy will offer immense growth opportunities, volatile crude oil prices will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rising global demand for energy has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, volatile crude oil prices might hamper market growth.
Well Testing Services Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Well Testing Services Market is segmented as below:
Application
Geographic Segmentation
Well Testing Services Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our well testing services market report covers the following areas:
-
Well Testing Services Market Size
-
Well Testing Services Market Trends
-
Well Testing Services Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing adoption of IoT by oil and gas industry as one of the prime reasons driving the well testing services market growth during the next few years.
Well Testing Services Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the well testing services market, including some of the vendors such as Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Schlumberger, TechnipFMC, Weatherford. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the well testing services market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Well Testing Services Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist well testing services market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the well testing services market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the well testing services market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of well testing services market vendors
Table of Content
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
-
Market segmentation by application
-
Comparison by application
-
Onshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Offshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Growing adoption of IoT by oil and gas industry
-
Increase in oil and gas E&P investments
-
Consolidation of oilfield services
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Baker Hughes
-
Halliburton
-
Schlumberger
-
TechnipFMC
-
Weatherford
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
