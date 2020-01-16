West Coast Operations for Sale

Deal Summary
A Private Seller, in California is looking to exit the oil and gas business and monetize their holdings. The operations cash flow $75,000 Mn off of 60-80 BOPD production.
The field(s) are underexploited and have enough critical mass to offer a buyer a platform for growth or new core are. The fields are well maintained with all wells producing.
Potential purchasers initiating a Confidentiality Agreement will be offered a chance to see the production and accounting information. Obviously, as a private company the sale of these assets is to remain confidential.
The seller is prepared to consider a variety of offers based on current market metrics.
Asset Highlights
• CALIFORNIA ASSETS FOR SALE
• <70 Wells. Solid Disposal.
• PRIVATE COMPANY SELLING OUT
• SHALLOW <4,000 FT.
• HEAVY CRUDE. Between 15°-20°
• 100% OPERATED WI; Avg ~86% NRI
• Gross Production: 60-80 BOPD
• 6-Mn Avg Net Cash Flow: ~$75,000 Mn
• UNDER EXPLOITED.
• NEED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT
• QUALIFIED BUYER ONLY
Click here to view the online data room or visit www.energyadvisors.com/deals to view our other 30+ assignments.
For more information, contact David Kessler, Director with EAG, at [email protected] or 713-600-0123.