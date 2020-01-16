West Coast Operations for Sale

Deal Summary



A Private Seller, in California is looking to exit the oil and gas business and monetize their holdings. The operations cash flow $75,000 Mn off of 60-80 BOPD production.

The field(s) are underexploited and have enough critical mass to offer a buyer a platform for growth or new core are. The fields are well maintained with all wells producing.

Potential purchasers initiating a Confidentiality Agreement will be offered a chance to see the production and accounting information. Obviously, as a private company the sale of these assets is to remain confidential.

The seller is prepared to consider a variety of offers based on current market metrics.

Asset Highlights

• CALIFORNIA ASSETS FOR SALE

• <70 Wells. Solid Disposal.

• PRIVATE COMPANY SELLING OUT

• SHALLOW <4,000 FT.

• HEAVY CRUDE. Between 15°-20°

• 100% OPERATED WI; Avg ~86% NRI

• Gross Production: 60-80 BOPD

• 6-Mn Avg Net Cash Flow: ~$75,000 Mn

• UNDER EXPLOITED.

• NEED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT

• QUALIFIED BUYER ONLY

