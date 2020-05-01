2 hours ago
EnergyNet Indigo – SCOOP / STACK Opportunity 308 Well Package (ORRI, RI and Non-Operated WI) plus Leasehold and Minerals
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package (Producing MI/RI) located in Burleson County, Texas
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their Eagle Ford Shale Opportunity 6 Well Package
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-1-2020
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 2 Well Package
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package

Westcoast Energy Declares Dividends

May 1, 2020 - 5:15 PM EDT
 May 1, 2020 - 5:15 PM EDT
CALGARY, May 1, 2020

CALGARY, May 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company), announced today that Westcoast Energy Inc. declared the following quarterly dividends:

A.

CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR MINIMUM RATE RESET REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 10: A dividend of 32.8125 cents per share payable on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2020.



B.

CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR MINIMUM RATE RESET REDEEMABLE FIRST PREFERRED SHARES, SERIES 12: A dividend of 32.500 cents per share payable on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2020.

 

Westcoast Energy Inc. is an indirect subsidiary of Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,750 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Media                                                                        
Jesse Semko                                                            
Toll Free: (888) 992-0997                                          
Email: [email protected]                                    

Investment Community
Jonathan Morgan
Toll Free: (800) 481-2804
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Enbridge Inc.

