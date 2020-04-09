Western Energy Services Corp. Announces Virtual Meeting Format and New Location for its Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2020

CALGARY, April 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) announced today that in light of ongoing concerns related to the spread of COVID-19 and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders, employees, communities and other stakeholders, and based on government orders to avoid large gatherings, Western is providing facilities to allow its shareholders to participate in its annual general meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2020 (the "Meeting") in a format whereby registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may attend and participate in the meeting virtually via live audiocast (the "Audiocast"). The Meeting will formally be held at the Company's head office at 1700, 215 – 9th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, T2P 1K3; however, in light of the foregoing concerns relating to COVID-19, Western strongly encourages shareholders and others who wish to attend the Meeting to do so by joining the Audiocast and not attend the Meeting in person.

As the City of Calgary and the Province of Alberta have declared a state of public health emergency, and to support efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, Western has made the decision to make these changes to follow a hybrid virtual meeting format to allow shareholders to participate virtually via the Audiocast. The changes discussed in this press release are intended to promote "physical distancing" and reduce potential risks associated with gatherings and travel.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote on matters before the Meeting and to attend the Meeting virtually via the Audiocast. Voting instructions and Audiocast access information are provided below. Provided a shareholder is connected to the Internet and properly follows the Company's below instructions, the Audiocast will provide shareholders with similar opportunities to participate in the Meeting as they would have attending the Meeting in person. Shareholders attending the Meeting virtually by Audiocast will be able to listen to the Meeting, ask questions and vote online, all in real time and regardless of their geographic location.

How to Attend the Virtual Meeting (Audiocast)

The Audiocast will commence at 3:30 p.m. (MT) on April 28, 2020. Attending the Meeting virtually by Audiocast will enable registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to listen and participate in the Meeting, submit questions and securely vote in real time through the Audiocast instead of attending the Meeting in person. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders may still attend the Meeting as guests. Guests may listen to the Meeting but may not vote at the Meeting or ask questions.

Shareholders can login to the Meeting at https://web.lumiagm.com/216575392.





If you have voting rights, select "Login" and then enter your "control number" (see below "How to Vote on the Audiocast") and password "west2020" (case sensitive).





If you do not have voting rights, select "Guest" and then complete the online form.





Visit the Company's website at https://www.wesc.ca/ for additional technical information concerning the Audiocast.

We recommend that you log in to the Audiocast at least fifteen minutes before the time of the Meeting.

Western encourages all shareholders to participate in the Audiocast. If you are unable to attend the Audiocast, we encourage you to complete the form of proxy or voting instruction form previously mailed to you and return it within the time frames indicated on such forms so that your vote is counted at the Meeting.

How to Vote on the Audiocast

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can vote at the Meeting virtually by logging into the Meeting using the control number included on their form of proxy or obtained from the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Canada/U.S.: 1-800-564- 6253; International: 1 (514) 982-7555), and voting by completing an online ballot.

Cautionary Note on 'In-Person' Attendance

In order to ensure the health and safety of all attendees, the Company will strictly enforce provisions of corporate law that only entitle registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to attend the meeting in person, and reserves the right to restrict in-person attendance at the Meeting depending on available health and safety information at the time of the Meeting and make such arrangements as are deemed prudent or necessary under the circumstances. Western welcomes all shareholders and others who wish to attend the Meeting to do so by joining the Audiocast and not to attend the Meeting in person. The ability of shareholders and others to attend the Meeting in person is also subject to any governmental orders applicable at the time of the Meeting which might prevent or restrict shareholders and others from attending in person.

Further Developments

Please note that in light of the rapidly evolving environment related to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ability to hold the Meeting as planned could be compromised. Should Western be required to alter its plans regarding the Meeting, leading to a cancellation or postponement, the details of any such change would be communicated via press release and made available at the Company's website at https://www.wesc.ca/.

