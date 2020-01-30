Western Oklahoma Minerals For Sale

The following information is provided by Energy Advisors Group Inc. (EAG), formerly PLS Divestment Services. All inquiries on the following listings should be directed to EAG. EnerCom Inc. is not a brokerage firm and does not endorse or facilitate any transactions.

Deal Summary

Energy Advisors Group has been retained by a Private Seller to market a package of Western Anadarko Basin minerals located in Beckham, Ellis, Roger Mills, Custer & Washita Counties, Oklahoma. The package consists of 771-NMA (99% leased) & 955-NRA spanning 54 sections and royalties are between 12.50%-18.75%.

68-producers on minerals including FourPoint Energy, EOG, Chesapeake, Devon, Mewbourne, Crawley Petroleum & Apache (who recently sold these assets to Presidio Petroleum).

4-Rigs are currently operating in the package locations. Mewbourne (2), FourPoint (1) & Rhino (1).

The 3-Mn Average Net Revenue is ~$3,300.

Key Operators Activity Offsetting Minerals

FourPoint Energy is a key operator in the area and completed 30 Oklahoma wells in 2019 YTD and have a rig currently operating in Ellis Co. FourPoint has shifted 70% of their new operated wells towards long laterals and have a 60% multi-well development strategy.

EOG expected to see a 44% increase in gross production from their Western Anadarko assets in 3Q19. EOG is reportedly exceeding their high-end oil production target by 20% with 53 Oklahoma well completions in 2019 while also cutting per well D&C costs by $400,000.

Atalaya Resources operates 3 wells offsetting the Seller’s minerals in Beckham Co., and recently completed a 1-mile Strawn well in Jun-19 with an IP30 of 1,200 BOED (5% above previous IPs)

Additional Notes

Operators are receiving great results from 1-mile laterals in comparison to extended laterals implying a shift toward lower costs and higher near-term returns. Also, 21 stacked pay targets allow more flexibility in drilling operations and enables the utilization of cost-effective multi-well pad drilling to maximize near-term cash flows.

Asset Highlights:

OKLAHOMA MINERALS FOR SALE

54-Sections. 771-NMA. 955-NRA.

WESTERN ANADARKO BASIN

BECKHAM, CUSTER, ELLIS,

ROGER MILLS & WASHITA COS.

Cleveland, Atoka, Tonkawa, Marmaton

68-Current Producers on Mineral Position.

Mineral Interest For Sale

—Offset Several IPs >1,500 BOPED

Click here to view the online data room or visit www.energyadvisors.com/deals to view our other 30+ assignments.

For more information, contact Richard Martin, Director with EAG, at [email protected], Office 214-774-2150 or Cell 469-866-9796.