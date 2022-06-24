28 mins ago
EXCLUSIVE-Phillips 66 made renewable fuels without proper permits – regulators
58 mins ago
Energy Workforce finds gains in sector’s minority, women employment gains, encourages continuation
1 hour ago
U.S. rig count had an increase of 13 this week, at 753
2 hours ago
Industry groups call refiners’ meeting with energy secretary ‘constructive’
3 hours ago
Oil rises over $1, still set for weekly drop on recession fears
4 hours ago
NOG announces cancellation of equity warrants and provides update on shareholder return initiatives

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Continental Resources

