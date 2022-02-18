8 hours ago
Emerging energy and technology took the spotlight at The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
9 hours ago
Shale giants swear they won’t drill more, even at $200 a barrel
10 hours ago
U.N. pact may restrict plastic production. Big Oil aims to stop it
10 hours ago
U.S. rig count increased by 10 this week, at 645
11 hours ago
Oil heads for weekly fall on Iranian oil hopes
12 hours ago
Marathon Oil chooses cash returns over oil production ramp-up

What Are Whales Doing With Pioneer Natural Resources

