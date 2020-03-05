What to Watch When Renewable Energy Group Reports 2019 Results

Shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) have been surprisingly resilient throughout the ongoing market correction. While the S&P 500 has dropped 7% since the beginning of 2020 and the price of crude oil has tumbled 23% in that span, shares of the renewable-fuels manufacturer are hovering at a break-even return.

Perhaps that's not too surprising. Renewable Energy Group, which is valued at $1 billion, is expected to receive a roughly $500 million windfall from the federal government after an important tax credit was retroactively reinstated. The subsidy was also extended through the end of 2022.

Despite the newfound certainty of the subsidy and the the financial flexibility that brings, investors will be eager to learn the company's strategy for expanding its renewable diesel footprint. Here's why it's the most important thing to watch when Renewable Energy Group reports fourth-quarter 2019 operating results on March 5.

