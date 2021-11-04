What ‘transition’? Renewable energy is growing, but overall energy demand is growing faster

CNBC

The world wants to “transition” away from fossil fuels toward green energy, but the difficult reality is this: Dirty fuels are not going away — or even declining — anytime soon.

The total amount of renewable energy that’s available is growing. That’s good news for a world threatened by potentially devastating climate change.

But the increase in renewable energy is still lower than the increase in global energy demand overall. A “transition” from fossil fuels may come someday, but for now, renewable energy isn’t even keeping pace with rising energy demand — so fossil fuel demand is still growing.

“The global power market is experiencing rapid power demand growth as markets recover from the pandemic. Despite all the capacity additions in renewables generation, the amount of power currently generated by renewables is still not enough to meet this increased demand,” Matthew Boyle, manager of global coal and Asia power analytics at S&P Global Platts, told CNBC.

The global supply of renewables will grow by 35 gigawatts from 2021 to 2022, but global power demand growth will go up by 100 gigawatts over the same period, according to Boyle. Countries will have to tap traditional fuel sources to meet the rest of the demand. A gigawatt is 1 billion watts.

Projections from the International Energy Agency tell a similar story. Global electricity demand is set to rebound strongly, jumping by close to 5% this year and by 4% in 2022, according to the IEA. The amount of electricity generated from renewables is set to increase too — by 8% this year and more than 6% in 2022, the IEA said. However, it added: “Despite these rapid increases, renewables are expected to be able to serve only around half of the projected growth in global demand in 2021 and 2022.”

Overall energy shortage