Wheat Energy Partners, LLC – Delaware Basin Opportunity 2,034.072 Net Acres Ready to Drill Reeves County, Texas
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 1.6 million barrels
India tops up strategic reserves with cheaper crude, saves over $685M
World’s Top Ship Insurers Won’t Cover Ships Linked to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline
Energy transition could push oil majors to sell or swap oil and gas assets of more than $100 billion
Susan M. Gray Named Chief Executive Officer of UNS Energy

Wheat Energy Partners, LLC – Delaware Basin Opportunity 2,034.072 Net Acres Ready to Drill Reeves County, Texas

Wheat Energy Partners, LLC – Delaware Basin Opportunity

Bids due September 30, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST -

Delaware Basin Opportunity

2,034.072 Net Acres Ready to Drill

Reeves County, Texas

Opportunity Highlights

  • 2,034.072 Net Non-Producing Leasehold Acres
    • 100.00% GWI / Delivering a 75.00% NRI on all Leases
    • 4 Permits on Subject Acreage
    • Leases Expire March 2021 thru December 2022
    • 5.00 Net Acres have 2-Year Option to Extend
    • 1,799.9999 Net Acres Subject to Depth Restrictions
  • 3 Offset Rigs
  • 765 Offset Permits
    • 323 Active | 8 Drilled | 155 Drilling/DUC | 66 Completed | 213 Permitted
  • 1,459 Active Offset Producers
  • Select Area Operators:
    • Anadarko E&P Onshore LLC
    • BP America Production Company
    • Chevron U.S.A. Inc.
    • Concho
    • Noble
    • OXY USA Inc.
    EnergyNet -oilandgas360

    This is a Sealed Bid property listed with EnergyNet  

     This is a sealed bid property. Bids due September 30, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST. For complete due diligence information, please visit http://www.energynet.com or email Lindsay Ballard, Vice President of Business Development, at [email protected]


