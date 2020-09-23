Wheat Energy Partners, LLC – Delaware Basin Opportunity 2,034.072 Net Acres Ready to Drill Reeves County, Texas

Bids due September 30, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST -
Delaware Basin Opportunity
2,034.072 Net Acres Ready to Drill
Reeves County, Texas
Opportunity Highlights
- 100.00% GWI / Delivering a 75.00% NRI on all Leases
- 4 Permits on Subject Acreage
- Leases Expire March 2021 thru December 2022
- 5.00 Net Acres have 2-Year Option to Extend
- 1,799.9999 Net Acres Subject to Depth Restrictions
- 323 Active | 8 Drilled | 155 Drilling/DUC | 66 Completed | 213 Permitted
- Anadarko E&P Onshore LLC
- BP America Production Company
- Chevron U.S.A. Inc.
- Concho
- Noble
- OXY USA Inc.
This is a sealed bid property. Bids due September 30, 2020 at 4:00 pm CST.