COVID-19 disrupts global supply of critical minerals
Hydrogen’s time is now in post-pandemic world
Argentina’s plan to protect drilling by setting oil prices gains momentum
Sinopec Puts China’s Largest Petrochemical Port into Operation
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Sproule
Mammoth Energy Announces Timing of 1Q 2020 Earnings Release

Where Will ExxonMobil Be in One Year?

 May 10, 2020 - 8:17 AM EDT
Short-term oversupply paired with what is realistically a 20% or more decrease in demand has crippled oil prices. Hovering in the $20 to $30 range, oil prices are at levels simply unprofitable for most companies in the industry.

As one of the largest integrated oil and gas companies in the world, ExxonMobil's (NYSE: XOM) response to this low oil environment provides a good indicator for what to expect from the industry this year.

Image source: Getty Images.

Source: Motley Fool (May 10, 2020 - 8:17 AM EDT)

