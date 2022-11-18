4 mins ago
U.S. gas prices jump as Freeport LNG targets full restart in March 2023
1 hour ago
‘Indiscriminate use of hydrogen’ could slow the energy transition, report says
2 hours ago
Buyout firm KKR looks to sell Canadian gas producer Westbrick Energy
3 hours ago
White House announces $13 bln in funding to modernize power grids
4 hours ago
U.S. rig count had an increase of 3 this week, at 782
4 hours ago
Argentina’s state oil company YPF sees major jump in profits

White House announces $13 bln in funding to modernize power grids

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Energy News / Finance / Power Generation   by

Nasdaq

Nov 18 – The White House announced through the Department of Energy (DOE) on Friday that it is soliciting grant applications for $13 billion in new financing under the bipartisan infrastructure bill for the expansion and modernization of the U.S. electric grid.

White House announces $13 bln in funding to modernize power grids- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure law, passed last year, provides $10.5 billion to harden power systems against growing threats like extreme weather and climate change, the DOE said, and a further $2.5 billion to help build new transmission lines.

An estimated 70 percent of the nation’s transmission lines are over 25 years old, and this aging infrastructure makes American communities, critical infrastructure and economic interests vulnerable, the White House said.

The upgraded transmission system is also critical to cost-effectively achieving Biden’s goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 50% below 2005 levels in 2030 and achieving 100% clean electricity by 2035.

The White House highlighted other initiatives aimed at boosting the power grid, such as expediting approval of new transmission lines, advancing major project reviews and supporting wind-power transmission.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.