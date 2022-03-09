WHITING PETROLEUM INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Whiting Petroleum Corporation – WLL

2 mins ago
Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories decrease by 124 Bcf
18 hours ago
ESal presented at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
19 hours ago
Hess CEO says oil is in the ‘intensive care unit’ — U.S., other nations need to act
20 hours ago
Schlumberger launches business to eliminate industry’s methane and routine flare emissions
21 hours ago
ConocoPhillips CEO says a decision to drill more today won’t see oil flowing for up to a year
22 hours ago
Haynes and Boone: Energy Tracker Webinar-The current energy issues involving capital markets, finance and restructuring in the oil patch

