1 hour ago
Occidental’s Low Carbon Ventures secures DOE grant to further develop carbon capture technology
1 hour ago
Whiting Petroleum provides 2H 2020 guidance under new regime
2 hours ago
Iraq appoints oil minister as head of national oil company – maybe capitalism does work
2 hours ago
OPEC and non-OPEC allies to review oil production cuts after dire demand warnings – BP adds that oil demand will peaked in 2019
4 hours ago
Aramco, ZPC pursue delayed China refinery investment
5 hours ago
Eni and BP make new gas discovery offshore Egypt

OAG360 Publishers Notes: Majority of this cuts coming from executive team change over as new board and CEO look revamp Whiting

Smarter Analyst – Amit Singh

Whiting Petroleum plans to cut its workforce by 16%, to save $20 million in annualized costs. The oil and gas company also provided production guidance for the second half of 2020, sending shares up 3.3% in pre-market trading.

In addition to the job cuts, Whiting Petroleum (WLL) is reducing the compensation of its officers by 15% to 20% and realigning officer bonus programs to reduce the number of corporate executives.

The company expects production in the second half of 2020 to be in the range of 88 to 92 MBOE/d (thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day). Capital expenditure is forecast to be between $34 million to $39 million in the second half of 2020

