Why Alliance Resource Partners Units Plummeted 25% in February

Units of master limited partnership Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ: ARLP) fell 25% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. They were down by around 37% in the first two months of 2020. That's much worse than the around 8% decline in the S&P 500 Index across January and February. So while February's COVID-19-led market swoon was a problem for this coal miner, it really isn't the main driver of its troubles today.

Alliance Resource Partners is a coal miner. It's fairly well positioned relative to its peers, with mines largely located in a desirable coal region, but the longer-term trend is definitely for less coal demand. This touches on the ESG-favored push for renewable power, but it's really more about money. With natural gas so cheap, it is just less expensive for utilities to switch to natural-gas-fired power plants.

