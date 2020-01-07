Why Antero Midstream Stock Plunged 32% in 2019

Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) entered 2019 with high expectations. The energy specialist agreed to consolidate its two master limited partnerships (MLPs) into one corporation, which it thought would reduce costs and fuel high-octane dividend growth. Instead, it struggled to deliver on its promises last year.

As a result, shares of the midstream company fell 32.1% in 2019, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Even after adding in its high-yielding dividend, the total return was a negative 24.5%. That significantly underperformed the red-hot S&P 500, which produced a 31.5% total return in 2019.

Here's a look back at what caused Antero Midstream to slump so badly last year.

