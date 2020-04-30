Why Antero Resources Stock Rocketed as Much as 20% on 4/30

Shares of natural gas driller Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) rose as much as 20% on April 30, hitting that peak within the first 30 minutes of trading. Although the price swooned a bit after 10 a.m., by early afternoon, it was still holding onto a mid-teens gain. Commodity prices are always an important factor for an energy company, but today's big jump was likely driven by the company's earnings.

Antero reported a first-quarter loss of $1.19 per share versus a profit of $3.17 in the prior year. Those numbers include certain one-time gains, including a large benefit in the prior year from the company's "deconsolidation" with Antero Midstream. Adjusted earnings for Antero Resources came in at a loss of $0.13 per share versus a profit of $0.31. The decline was largely driven by lower energy prices, with Antero's realized price falling 33% year over year. That was the bad news.

