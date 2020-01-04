Why Apache Stock Popped 14.9% in December

Shares of Apache (NYSE: APA) climbed 14.9% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, rebounding from a nearly two-decade low after the company announced a promising new joint venture.

To be clear, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows last month for the oil stock last month. Apache plummeted more than 12% to an 18-year low on Dec. 2, after the company announced a discouraging operational update for its Maka Central-1 Well offshore Suriname.

