Why central banks are talking up the importance of climate change action — and pouring money into fossil fuels

Forbes

Last year, central bank chiefs in the US and Europe for the first time widely embraced the necessity of taking action on climate change.

Christine Lagarde, the new head of the European Central Bank (ECB), vowed during her confirmation hearings in September to make climate change a “mission critical” priority. Mark Carney, the former Bank of England chief, in December called for a “new financial system” to safeguard against climate-related financial threats. And US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has said that central banks must ensure that economies are “resilient and robust” to the risks of climate change.

Yet during the economic crisis caused by Covid-19, central banks around the world have showered coal, oil and gas companies with tens of billions of dollars, just as they have every other sector in the global economy. It seemed as though their climate ambitions had vanished in a sea of financing that knows no distinction between solar farms and smog-belching coal plants.

Critics have asked: given the financial risks posed by climate change, why not exclude fossil fuel companies from new rounds of financing? In a letter in November, 164 civil society groups and experts, including world-class economists Adair Turner and Adam Tooze, addressed a letter to Christine Lagarde imploring her to do just that by purging the ECB’s carbon-related assets.

Yet neither the ECB nor the Fed — nor any other large central bank — is likely to soon start discriminating against the fossil fuel sector, economists say. Central banks are notoriously wary of overstepping their limited mandates. Rather than risk it, they are inclined to wait until governments vest them with greater authority before they start rejecting the bond prospectuses of companies building coal plants or oil pipelines.

“[Central banks] are inherently conservative organisations and it is not their job to pick and choose different sectors,” said Oxford University professor Cameron Hepburn in emailed comments.