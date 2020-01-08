Why Chart Industries Stock Popped 22.3% in December

Shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS) climbed 22.3% in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on the heels of an encouraging analyst note.

More specifically, Chart Industries' rise last month began in earnest on Dec. 5, when Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan initiated coverage on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and industrial gas systems specialist, assigning a buy rating and an $83-per-share price target.

Continue reading