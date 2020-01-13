Why Chesapeake Energy Is a Bad Bet

In this week's episode of Industry Focus: Energy, Nick Sciple talks with Fool contributor Matt DiLallo about Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK). While popular with individual investors, the company's long-term prospects are bleak. Tune in to learn why some of Chesapeake's more bullish indicators are less appealing at second glance, why this company very well could go bankrupt, and what company investors might want to check out instead.

Also, the guys talk about some recent energy news. Has the oil market become immune to geopolitics? And what does the new offshore shale find for Apache (NYSE: APA) and Total (NYSE: TOT) mean for these two companies? Tune in to find out.

To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.

Continue reading