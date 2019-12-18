Why Chesapeake Energy’s Stock Is in Rally Mode Today

Shares of Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) rallied more than 10% by 2:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday. Driving the rebound in the energy stock was the result of its notes-exchange offer.
Chesapeake Energy has been working on all angles to improve its balance sheet. Earlier this month, for example, the company secured a $1.5 billion term loan, which it used to refinance the credit facility related to a recent acquisition. With a 4 1/2 year term, the loan bought it time since the credit facility would have matured next year.
Source: Motley Fool
(December 18, 2019 - 3:35 PM EST)
