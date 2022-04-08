2 mins ago
U.S. rig count had an increase of 16 this week, at 689
3 hours ago
Oil prices set for weekly fall on stockpile releases
4 hours ago
Chesapeake Energy at EnerCom Dallas keynote address presents pragmatic path forward for fossil fuels industry
3 days ago
ExxonMobil moves forward with $10 billion Guyana offshore oil project
3 days ago
4 days ago
Why Chevron, Halliburton, and Antero Resources Stocks Jumped in March and Continue to Rally

