2 hours ago
DeepOcean arrives for Troll phase 3 umbilicals
3 hours ago
Supreme Court to Take PennEast Pipeline Case? Let’s Hope So!
4 hours ago
Schlumberger’s $7.4B loss sets stage for ‘most uncertain’ future
4 hours ago
Russian regulator approves infrastructure work for floating Nuclear Power Plant
1 day ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 4-17-2020
1 day ago
Schlumberger Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results

Why Cimarex Can Stay Afloat With Big Cuts to Capex

in 360 Company Releases   by
 April 18, 2020 - 8:44 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts


Why Cimarex Can Stay Afloat With Big Cuts to Capex

Independent E&P operator Cimarex (NYSE: XEC) just announced a massive cut to production for 2020, shutting down all but one producing rig starting in May. How much revenue can it make off of one oil rig? Thanks to management's hedging, quite a bit.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES

Most energy firms have reacted to plummeting oil prices so far by pulling the first of many levers within management's reach: curtailing capital spending for the fiscal year.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (April 18, 2020 - 8:44 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice