9 hours ago
Talos Energy To Postpone Analyst And Investor Event
9 hours ago
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides Operational Update
15 hours ago
Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures fall as crude oil prices plunge 30% on price-war fears
21 hours ago
Asian shares slammed in panicked trade, oil prices crash
3 days ago
Commodities Corner: OPEC+ oil-deal failure may lead to $30 oil prices

Why Clovis Oncology Stock Is Tanking Today

in Press Releases   by
 March 9, 2020 - 12:13 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Why Clovis Oncology Stock Is Tanking Today

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) are under enormous pressure this morning. The biotech's stock was down by 11% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT.

What's behind this latest weakness? Clovis' shares are getting hammered as a result of the ongoing novel coronavirus sell-off, which is crushing most small-cap biotech stocks at the moment. Clovis, in particular, seems to be getting special attention from the moody market today because of its inability to turn a profit or even curtail its hefty quarterly net losses, despite having a high-value ovarian cancer drug (Rubraca) already on the market.

On top of all that, the steep plunge in crude oil prices is only adding to investors' unease. 

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (March 9, 2020 - 12:13 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice