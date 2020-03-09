Why Clovis Oncology Stock Is Tanking Today

Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) are under enormous pressure this morning. The biotech's stock was down by 11% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT.

What's behind this latest weakness? Clovis' shares are getting hammered as a result of the ongoing novel coronavirus sell-off, which is crushing most small-cap biotech stocks at the moment. Clovis, in particular, seems to be getting special attention from the moody market today because of its inability to turn a profit or even curtail its hefty quarterly net losses, despite having a high-value ovarian cancer drug (Rubraca) already on the market.

On top of all that, the steep plunge in crude oil prices is only adding to investors' unease.

