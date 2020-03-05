Why Diamondback Energy Stock Plunged Nearly 17% in February

Shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) tumbled 16.7% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While the oil producer posted excellent fourth-quarter numbers, that wasn't enough to offset a sell-off in the oil market.

Diamondback Energy reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results in mid-February. The oil and gas producer generated $1.93 per share of adjusted earnings, which beat the analysts' consensus estimate by $0.11 per share. On top of that, it doubled its dividend.

