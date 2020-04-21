2 mins ago
Why Didn’t U.S. Oil Fund Go Negative on Monday?

 April 21, 2020 - 10:15 AM EDT
Investors like having the flexibility to track just about any benchmark they want. The rise of the $5 trillion exchange-traded fund industry has made it dramatically easier for investors seeking exposure in just about any corner of the market to get it.

But what many investors find out the hard way is that not every fund tracks an underlying investment the way they expect. For investors in United States Oil Fund (NYSEMKT: USO) on Monday, that actually turned out somewhat better than shareholders might have expected. Yet with news of oil prices going negative on Monday, the question many are asking is why U.S. Oil Fund's shares didn't follow suit.

The creators of the United States Oil Fund designed the exchange-traded security to track the daily price movements of West Texas intermediate (WTI) light sweet crude. Specifically, the investment objective of the fund is to reflect daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of crude delivered to the energy hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Source: Motley Fool (April 21, 2020 - 10:15 AM EDT)

