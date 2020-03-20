7 hours ago
Why Energy Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

 March 20, 2020 - 1:55 PM EDT
Oil prices have endured historic volatility this month. They've suffered two of their worst plunges on record, including nosediving to their lowest level since 2002 a few days ago. Meanwhile, crude prices delivered their biggest rally ever on Thursday, before giving back some of those gains today. At 1:30 p.m. EDT, the U.S. oil benchmark, WTI, had fallen about 6% to less than $24 a barrel. 

Usually, falling oil prices would drive down energy stocks. But many are rallying again today, including ONEOK (NYSE: OKE)Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP)Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB), and Sunoco (NYSE: SUN), which had all jumped by more than 20% at one point in the trading day. 

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (March 20, 2020 - 1:55 PM EDT)

