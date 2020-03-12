4 hours ago
Why Energy Stocks Are Getting Crushed Again Today

 March 12, 2020 - 1:57 PM EDT
Why Energy Stocks Are Getting Crushed Again Today

Oil prices continued to tumble today following their historic crash earlier this week. By 12:45 p.m. EDT, WTI, the U.S. oil benchmark, had fallen more than 6% to below $31 a barrel. Weighing on oil was the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led President Donald Trump to restrict travel between the U.S. and Europe, further denting oil demand. 

The market meltdown caused a massive sell-off in energy stocks, with nearly the entire sector tumbling more than 10% on the day. Among the notable decliners were Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI)Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII)Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE)Core Labs (NYSE: CLB), and TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI)

