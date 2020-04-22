38 mins ago
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
12 hours ago
Jadestone Energy Inc – Australia Infill Wells Deferred
23 hours ago
Haynes and Boone Replay: Weekly Energy Tracker Call 4-21-2020
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-21-2020
1 day ago
Quorum Software Focuses on Speed and Support in its Commitment to Customer Centricity
1 day ago
Forum Completes Drilling at Its Fir Island Uranium Project in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin

Why Energy Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today

in 360 Company Releases   by
 April 22, 2020 - 12:09 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts




Why Energy Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today

The energy sector is rebounding today after a brutal start to the week. After going negative earlier on Monday, oil bounced back today as inventory data wasn't worse than the market feared. That helped spark some buying as investors went dumpster diving for beaten-down energy stocks.   

That action sent shares of several companies surging. Leading the charge were Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE: DKL)Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR)Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS), and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ: GPOR), which had all rallied more than 10% by 10:45 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. 

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (April 22, 2020 - 12:09 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice