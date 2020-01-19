Why Enterprise Products Partners Is a Dividend Investor's Dream

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) offers investors a hefty 6.1% yield today. That's over three times the dividend yield provided by the S&P 500 index as a whole. Further, this natural gas and oil pipeline powerhouse has increased its distribution for 22 consecutive years. Those two facts alone should entice just about every income investor to take a look, but the case for buying the stock gets even better once you start to dig in a little.

Consider, for example, Enterprise Products Partners' financial-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of roughly 3.4. That's at the low end among its peer group. It covers its interest expenses by a solid 5 times. In addition, through the first nine months of 2019, it covered its distribution by an incredibly robust 1.7 times (1.2 times is considered strong in for midstream companies). These are the types of things you look at when you are assessing the risk of a dividend cut. Enterprise passes with flying colors.

