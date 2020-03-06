Why Enterprise Products Partners Is a Retiree's Dream Stock

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) has a huge 7.7% distribution yield, exactly what a retiree needs to boost his or her cash flow in retirement. But a big yield alone is not enough of a reason to buy any investment -- which is why investors should be so excited by Enterprise. A big yield is just the start of what it has to offer today. Here's a quick primer on why Enterprise is a retiree's dream stock.

Enterprise operates in the midstream segment of the energy sector. That means it owns things like oil and natural gas pipelines, storage, transportation, and processing assets. Considered a bellwether in the sector, it is one of the largest and most diversified midstream players in North America. But the best part of this is that roughly 85% of its gross margin is derived from fees.

