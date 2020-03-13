Why Enterprise Products Partners Thinks Oil and Gas Is Still a Great Business

There's a price war breaking out in the oil space, with Russia and OPEC each going their separate ways. The main goal is to reign in the growth of U.S. production, which has upended global oil markets for years now. Despite that turbulent backdrop, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) sees a bright future for its midstream assets. Here's what underpins this view even in the face of low energy prices.

The first thing to note here is that oil and natural gas are commodities prone to volatile and deep price swings. The current infighting in the industry between Russia and OPEC is notable, and has led to a massive price decline, but not really outside the norm for the industry. In fact, neither wants oil to be this cheap. They just want to flush out excess capacity from the sector, which is largely showing up in the onshore U.S. energy sector.

Continue reading