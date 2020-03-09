9 hours ago
Why II-VI Stock Plunged Today

 March 9, 2020 - 12:41 PM EDT
Why II-VI Stock Plunged Today

Shares of II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) have plunged today, down by 12% as of noon EDT, after broader markets tanked due to ongoing fears around the novel coronavirus outbreak. The COVID-19 respiratory illness continues to spread around the world, with economic risks mounting for companies across sectors.

Investors are worried that the outbreak could potentially lead to a global recession, and some tech companies face greater exposure because many of them have supply chains and operations concentrated in China. In II-VI's case, the maker of optoelectronic components and devices does have production facilities in China, as well as other countries that have been hit hard, such as Germany. II-VI also recently closed its acquisition of Finisar, which likewise has manufacturing operations in China, increasing II-VI's exposure even further.

More broadly, the steep plunge in crude oil prices is only adding to investors' unease. 

Source: Motley Fool (March 9, 2020 - 12:41 PM EDT)

