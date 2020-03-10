8 hours ago
Falcon Minerals Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
9 hours ago
Franco-Nevada Delivers Record Q4 and Annual Results
11 hours ago
Basic Energy Services acquires well services business from NexTier to create leading well servicing provider in the U.S.
19 hours ago
Talos Energy To Postpone Analyst And Investor Event
19 hours ago
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides Operational Update
1 day ago
Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures fall as crude oil prices plunge 30% on price-war fears

Why Meritage Homes Stock Dropped Today

in Press Releases   by
 March 9, 2020 - 8:23 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Why Meritage Homes Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) fell nearly 15% on Monday, as the U.S. economy suffered more serious setbacks.

Oil prices plummeted more than 20% after OPEC failed to reach a deal to reduce oil production. Many oil stocks plunged in response, amid widespread fear that lower oil prices could lead to a slew of bankruptcies in the industry. Combined with fears surrounding the rapidly growing number of cases of COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the novel coronavirus -- in the country and around the world, this calamity in the energy sector drove a staggering 7.6% decline in the S&P 500 on Monday.

Many homebuilder stocks took were hit hard, as concerns mount that the U.S. economy will fall into a recession.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (March 9, 2020 - 8:23 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice