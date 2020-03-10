Why Oil Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

Crude oil is bouncing back today following yesterday's historic crash. By 11 a.m. EDT, WTI, the U.S. oil benchmark, had rallied more than 6%, pushing its price above $33 a barrel.

That snapback, as well as a string of capital spending reduction announcements, helped boost most energy stocks today. Several rallied by more than 10% at one point in early-morning trading, including Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV), Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE), Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD), Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE), and Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO).

