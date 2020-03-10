7 hours ago
Torchlight Eliminates $7.5 Million in Debt
10 hours ago
Market Snapshot: After a brutal day, stock futures gain after Trump floats cuts to payroll taxes
12 hours ago
PetroTal Provides Liquidity Update
13 hours ago
Cenovus responds to low oil prices with reduced 2020 capital spending
18 hours ago
Ring Energy, Inc. Releases Operations Update Due to Drop in Commodity Pricing
21 hours ago
Falcon Minerals Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Why Oil Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

 March 10, 2020 - 2:15 PM EDT
Why Oil Stocks Are Bouncing Back Today

Crude oil is bouncing back today following yesterday's historic crash. By 11 a.m. EDT, WTI, the U.S. oil benchmark, had rallied more than 6%, pushing its price above $33 a barrel. 

That snapback, as well as a string of capital spending reduction announcements, helped boost most energy stocks today. Several rallied by more than 10% at one point in early-morning trading, including Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV)Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE)Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD)Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE), and Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO)

Source: Motley Fool (March 10, 2020 - 2:15 PM EDT)

