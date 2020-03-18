10 hours ago
ComEd and Exelon Donate to Local Nonprofits for COVID-19 Response and Relief
11 hours ago
Buffalo Coal’s Position on COVID-19
11 hours ago
One World Lithium Second Phase of Exploration Drilling to Begin at Salar del Diablo
1 day ago
Enerflex Provides Capital Expenditure, Dividend, and Operational Update
1 day ago
Capitol Report: Here are the industries that could get coronavirus aid from the U.S. government
1 day ago
Cimarex Announces Reduction in 2020 Capital Plans

 March 18, 2020 - 4:18 PM EDT
Why Oil Stocks Are Nosediving Again Today

Oil prices continued plunging today. WTI, the U.S. oil benchmark, dove another 21%, falling to its lowest level in 18 years. At one point, WTI was within pennies of the $20-a-barrel level, though it did come up a bit from that low, trading slightly above $21 a barrel at 3:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. 

The sell-off in the oil market caused energy stocks to nosedive again today, with several tumbling by more than 10%. Among the notable names falling deeply into the red were ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP)Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY)Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD)Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), and Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE)

Source: Motley Fool (March 18, 2020 - 4:18 PM EDT)

