Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Sproule – The oil and gas demand curve looking up with increased road traffic.
In 2019, U.S energy production exceeded consumption for the first time in 62 years
Valero Energy Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
Razor Energy Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2019 Year End Results
Enterprise Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2020; Reduces 2020 Capital Expenditures By $1.1 Billion
SECURE Energy Announces Voting Results of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

 April 29, 2020 - 12:54 PM EDT
Why Oil Stocks Are Roaring Higher Today

Crude oil prices are in rally mode today. The June contract for WTI, the primary U.S. oil benchmark, surged more than 30% to around $16 a barrel. That rebound, along with a few other factors, fueled oil stocks today. 

Shares of several oil-related companies were up more than 10% at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. Leading the way were SM Energy (NYSE: SM)Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR)WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX)NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL), and PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF)

Source: Motley Fool (April 29, 2020 - 12:54 PM EDT)

