43 seconds ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-1-2020
57 mins ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 2 Well Package
1 hour ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Caddo Minerals Inc. to offer for sale their 8 Well Package
8 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Back – 5-1-2020
21 hours ago
Range Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
1 day ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-30-2020

Why Oil Stocks Are Slumping Today

in 360 Company Releases   by
 May 1, 2020 - 12:18 PM EDT
Why Oil Stocks Are Slumping Today

Oil prices were a bit weaker today. WTI, the main U.S. oil benchmark, was marginally lower at 10:45 a.m. EDT while Brent, the global benchmark, slumped more than 1%. This weakness in the oil market, as well as an overall down day in the stock market, weighed on most oil stocks today. 

A broad section of oil-related companies tumbled more than 10%. Leading the plunge were refiner PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF), gas driller Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN), oil driller Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV), and offshore service companies Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB)Helix Energy Solutions (NYSE: HLX), and Oceaneering International (NYSE: OII)

Image source: Getty Images.

Source: Motley Fool (May 1, 2020 - 12:18 PM EDT)

