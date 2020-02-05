Why Oil Stocks Are Soaring Today

The price of oil rebounded on Wednesday, with the U.S. benchmark West Texas intermediate (WTI) closing up more than 2%. That brought its price back above $50 a barrel, which is a key level for most producers. 

That uptick in the crude oil market helped fuel a rally in most oil stocks. Several surged double digits at one point during the day, including Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK)Denbury Resources (NYSE: DNR)Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL), and Oasis Petroleum (NYSE: OAS)

