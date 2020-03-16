4 hours ago
Brent Oil Prices Continue Their Fall, Plunging Over 10%
5 hours ago
Indonesia Energy Corporation Remains on Track With 2020 Production Well Drilling and Exploration Plans
7 hours ago
GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Postpone Investor Day Due to Coronavirus Concerns
7 hours ago
EOG Resources Updates 2020 Capital Plan; Premium Strategy Proves Resilient at Low Oil Prices
7 hours ago
Whiting Petroleum Corporation Prioritizes Cash Flow and Announces $185 Million Reduction to 2020 Capital Budget
8 hours ago
EQT Lowers 2020 Capital Expenditure Guidance By $75 Million, Executes Agreement To Permanently Release Firm Transportation And Provides Update On Debt Repayment

360 Company Releases
 March 16, 2020 - 2:14 PM EDT
Why Oil Stocks Are Tumbling Again Today

Oil prices plunged again today. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell more than 8% by noon EDT on Monday, pushing its price down to around $31 a barrel.

That sell-off in the oil market hit energy stocks hard. Most oil producers sold off on the day, with several oil giants declining by more than 10% at one point in the day. Among those experiencing a double-digit decline were Chevron (NYSE: CVX), BP (NYSE: BP), Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.B), Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU), Apache (NYSE: APA), and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY).

Source: Motley Fool (March 16, 2020 - 2:14 PM EDT)

