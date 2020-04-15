Why Oil Stocks Are Under Pressure Again Today

Oil prices continued sliding today. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil price benchmark, fell 1.2% on the day, closing below $20 a barrel for the first time since 2002.

That slump in crude prices weighed on most oil stocks, especially those of producers. Several tumbled more than 10% at one point on the day, including Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Hess (NYSE: HES), and Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV).

