Why Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Popped More Than 20% in April

 May 8, 2020 - 7:02 PM EDT
Shares of natural gas-based fuel specialist Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 21.1% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's performance outpaced the overall market -- the S&P 500 only rose 12.7% for the month.

However, shares of Clean Energy underperformed in March. Year to date, the company's stock is slightly underperforming the S&P 500, down 10.3%, compared to the index's 9.3% loss. 

Source: Motley Fool (May 8, 2020 - 7:02 PM EDT)

