14 seconds ago
Daily Energy Market Summary: 360 DCB – 9/8/2020 – Hosted by Michael Tanner
36 mins ago
Iranian Fuel Seized by US to Reach Texas Within Days
41 mins ago
Saudi Cuts OSP, tumbling oil more than 6% to $37 range
48 mins ago
Trump expected to extend Florida’s offshore drilling ban
1 hour ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead–9-8-2020
1 hour ago
Saudi’s King Salman, Russia’s Putin express ‘satisfaction’ with OPEC+ deal

Why SM Energy, Callon Petroleum, and Centennial Resource Development Fell Sharply at the Open Today

in 360 Company Releases   by
Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.