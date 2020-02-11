Why Suncor's Biggest Quarterly Loss Ever Isn't as Bad as It Seems

It's been a rough 2020 so far for Canadian oil major Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU). The company's shares were already down 6.2% year to date, even before it reported its largest-ever quarterly net loss on Feb. 6. Adding insult to injury, the market proceeded to shave another 3.5% off of Suncor's stock.

That seems like a mild rebuke for its biggest-ever net loss, and there's a reason for that: Things weren't quite as bad as they seemed for the Canadian oil giant. Here's what investors need to know.

