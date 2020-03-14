4 hours ago
Oil Companies Are Rapidly Adjusting to Lower Oil Prices
7 hours ago
Europe Markets: European equities log worst week since 2008 as coronavirus worries ramp up
18 hours ago
Trump Announces Massive Oil Purchase for Strategic Petroleum Reserve
19 hours ago
Market Snapshot: Dow and S&P 500 stage Friday rebound after biggest one-day rout since 1987 crash
21 hours ago
Direxion Announces Forward and Reverse Splits of Four ETFs
22 hours ago
Tallgrass Energy Announces Supplemental Open Season on Pony Express Pipeline for the Carpenter Expansion

Why Teck is Giving Up on this Billion-Dollar Oil Project

in Oil Sands / Press Releases   by
 March 14, 2020 - 7:29 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

Why Teck is Giving Up on this Billion-Dollar Oil Project

Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK), one of Canada's largest and most diversified miners, recently announced that it was dropping its plan to build a $20 billion oil sands project. That decision, however, came well before oil's precipitous drop in March following the price war between OPEC and Russia. Far from a prescient move, there were bigger reasons for the call to hold off on what was once expected to be a big earnings driver for the commodity company.

The interesting thing about Teck and oil is that the company has already been in the industry since the successful start up of the Fort Hills oil sands operation a few years ago. It owns roughly 21% of this project, with the rest owned by oil sands specialist Suncor Energy (roughly 54%) and French energy giant Total (the rest). The project has a capacity of around 200,000 barrels of oil a day. But oil sands are very different from what most people envision when they think about producing oil. For one thing, oil sands are mined, not drilled. There is no well; instead, there is a facility that processes dug-up, oil-laden earth to extract so-called "black gold." 

Image source: Getty Images

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (March 14, 2020 - 7:29 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice